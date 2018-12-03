By Mtsisunge Kagomo

Police in Mchinji arrested a 32 year old Agro dealer for stealing money belonging to Demeter Agricultural Limited who is now under probe for possessing 61 farm input subsidy program coupons bearing serial numbers for Chikwawa district

Matthews Phiri was arrested on November 21 2018 by Kamwendo Police post after receiving a complaint from an Area Manager for the company

According to Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino ,Phiri was under a Government contract to sell seeds for 2018/2019 Fisp program but he failed to pay an amount close to 5million Kwacha meant for the packets of seeds he had sold

Kaitano further said that Phiri later pleaded with the police to allow him replace the coupons and on November 27 he brought 61 coupons meant for Chikwawa district which prompted them to record a fresh case of unlawful possession of official documents which at this time are suspected of being stolen in Chikwawa district

Phiri who hails from Njati village T/A Kachere Dedza pleaded not guilty with the first charges of misappropriating money for Demeter company and will soon appear before Mchinji magistrate court to answer for the new charges of once police investigation are over