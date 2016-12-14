BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)—As some Malawians, especially those in leadership positions in the civil service, are spending sleepless nights planning how to loot public resources, Mchinji businessman and philanthropist, Simbi Ashan Phiri, has showed to the public that he spends his time thinking how he can contribute to the country by solely funding a newly constructed Kamwendo Police Unit in Mchinji at an estimated cost of K85 million.

The magnificent Police complex was handed over to the government on Monday in the presence Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia,

Speaking at the ceremony, Chiumia commended the South African based businessman for the donation, saying it would ease challenges faced by the police in the district.

“Simbi Phiri has shown that he has a giving heart hence the donation to the community. We appreciate the good relationship you have with the government. This is a good gesture, and patriotism at its best,” Chiumia said as quoted in the Daily Times.

According to the paper, besides the police unit, Phiri also donated furniture, a vehicle (a Ford Ranger) and five motorcycles to ease mobility among police officers in their law enforcing duties.

A few months ago, Simbi also renovated the health centre to the tune of K200 million.

Inspector General of Police, Lexten Kachama, said the new offices will enable police officers at Kamwendo to have a decent place to operate from.

“What we have witnessed today is the best definition of a good working relationship between police and citizens. The battle against crime cannot be won by police alone, it requires community involvement. We at Malawi Police Service do not take this gesture by Simbi Phiri for granted,” Kachama said.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the handover ceremony Phiri who is also chairperson of Khato Holdings, a Civil Engineering Company based in South Africa said he funded the construction of the police unit after noting the poor state it was in.

The businessman also drilled a borehole at Mchinji Police Station worth K6 million