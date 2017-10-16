MCHINJI-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi Magistrate Court in the border district of Mchinji this week convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man to 116 years imprisonment with hard labour on human trafficking charges.

The convict, identified as Stanley Matiya, will however, only spend 12 years in jail.

According to Mchinji police deputy publicist, Rome Chauluka, said the convict Matiya was answering eight counts of trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 14(1), and three counts for trafficking young children, contrary to Section 15(1) of the Trafficking in Persons Act, for trafficking 11 people from Lilongwe to Mozambique.

Chauluka explained that the Court sentenced Matiya to 10 years imprisonment for each count of trafficking in persons, and 12 years imprisonment for each count of trafficking in children, and the sentences are to run concurrently.

The victims included eight adults and three young children, who were being moved from Lilongwe to Mozambique for casual labour in tobacco farms.

The police publicist added that the Court heard from police prosecutor Dave Kusamale that Matiya, who resides in Mozambique, together with suspected accomplice Jentala Kamwendo, were found moving the victims on September 28 this year.

The victims were from the villages under traditional authorities Mazengera and Kalumbu in Lilongwe.

Chauluka said the First Grade Magistrate Rodwell Meja Phiri agreed with the State that the convict deserved a custodial sentence to deter other would-be offenders

“Upon conviction, Kusamale told the Court that, despite the convict being a first offender, an immediate custodial sentence would be appropriate as the offences committed are serious in nature.

“The prosecutor further told the Court that the convict took advantage of the financial misfortunes of the victims, hence planned to commit the offence; and the victims were subjected to starvation since they were left without food and left in the hot sun,” Chauluka said.

Matiya hails from Siniya Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mazengera, in Lilongwe while his accomplice Kamwendo, and is still at large.

The Trafficking in Persons Act prescribes a maximum punishment of 14 years imprisonment and 21 years imprisonment if one is found guilty of the offences of trafficking in persons and children, respectively.

Meanwhile, coordinator for Malawi Network against Trafficking in Persons (MNAT) Maxwell Matewere, called for stiffer punishment as a 12-year sentence is lenient.

Matewere said considering that the case involved three minors, whose trafficking attracts the maximum sentence of up to 21 years, the Court should have gone for the maximum sentence.