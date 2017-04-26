MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Twenty-one year old man Peter Fredrick, is in police custody in the boarder district of Mchinji for allegedly hacking his father to death over witchcraft allegations.

Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, said the suspect is alleged to have committed the crime after accusing the deceased of bewitching him to have an incurable sickness; this was believed to be a ritual for acquiring wealth.

Lubrino said Fredrick killed his father on Saturday after taking advantage of his father’s drunkenness who was at that time, fast asleep in his house at Kiliati village, in the district.

The police publicist added that eye witness told the police that on the fateful day, the deceased was drunk at 17 hours and he went straight to sleep. The suspect sneaked into the house and hacked him with an axe.

Lubrino observed that preliminary investigations established that Fredrick, who is epileptic, has been complaining and accusing his father of being responsible for his illness for his father to get riches.

“As a result, the suspect was waiting for an opportune time to kill his 40-year-old father, Fredrick. He hacked the father whom, police believed, died on the spot.

The suspect left crime scene, and later handed himself to Kapiri Police unit.

“After the incident, the deceased was taken to Kapiri mission hospital, where it was established that he died due to severe loss of blood. We are still keeping the suspect, who will appear in court to answer murder charges,” Lubrino said.

The suspect Fredrick hails from Kiliati village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Dambe in Mchinji district.