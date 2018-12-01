By Mtisunge Kagomo

A 34 year old Henry Anthony has been arrested in the bordering district of Mchinji for being found with five pieces of Ivory weighing 8.4 Kilograms

The Suspect was arrested at Kawere farm, Traditional Authority Mkanda on November 29 after the police were tipped off by well wishers

According to Kaitano Lubrino,Mchinji police spokesperson, the police from National Police headquarters under wildlife crime investigation unit together with the Mchinji police and Officers from department of National parks amd Wildlife raided the house of Anthony where five pieces of Ivory were recovered

Kaitano added that the listed species of Ivory has already been analysed and it has been confirmed that it is worth MK 7,000 000

Henry Anthony who hails from Chiwaula Village, T/A Mlonyeni in Mchinji will appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of specimen from protected species contrary to section 86(1) and dealing with government trophies contrary to section 91 (1) of Parks and Wildlife act of 2017

Meanwhile the Police have asked Malawians to tip them of all the criminal activities happening in their communities in order to achieve a safe and crime free Nation