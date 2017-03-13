MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-The Mchinji First Grade Magistrate court on Friday, sentenced a 27-year old man to 13 years in jail with hard labor for defiling his 11-year-old cousin.

Mchinji Police Station Spokesperson Kaitano Lubriano, identified the convict as Gift Clemence, who committed the crime on February 20, this year at Nakaleti village in the district.

According to Lubriano, the court heard that the convict defiled the girl after taking advantage of the absence of his wife who had gone to her home the previous day to see her parents.

The police publicist said Clemence coaxed the cousin and took her into his house where he defiled her.

She later reported the incident to her mother. Eventually, the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police. The mother and girl were referred to Mchinji District Hospital for examination. Medical operatives at Mchinji District Hospital, confirmed that the girl had been defiled.

“Clemence was arrested and charged with defilement. He pleaded guilty upon appearing before the court,” said the Police spokesperson.

“Despite pleading for leniency saying he is married with four children and takes care of four orphans, First Grade Magistrate Rodwell Meja, denounced the act and sentenced Clemence to 13 years in jail with hard labour as a severe warning to those would-be sex offenders,” Lubriano said.