By Brian Longwe

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Mchinji Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 40 year old man Jumbe Botomani who as a punishment inserted a sharp knife to his wife’s private parts, to 3 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for unlawful wounding.

According to Mchinji Police Publicist Kaitano Lubrino, the court learnt from State Prosecutor, Sergeant John Mkandawire that Jumbe, on April 27 2018 inserted a knife to his wife’s genitals, an act that was likely to cause grievous harm, due to a quarrel that broke between the two.

Lubrino explained that Mkandawire told the court hearing that that the incident took place as the two were on their way from where the wife was harboring after three days of fugitive away from the house of the convict due to the family disputes.

“Lucky enough she was rescued by police who confronted them after being found struggling near Mchinji Trading Centre and she was later referred to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examinations and treatment where she was admitted.” Said Lubrino.

A medical report indicated that the woman’s private parts suffered a deep cut wound caused by a sharp object and was sutured as part of treatment.

Whilst passing judgment, on May 21 2018 Second Grade Magistrate Governor Chiyipanthenga who presided over the case faulted the accused and found him guilty of acts intended to cause grievous harm which is contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

He further condemned the act described it as a waste of gender based violence. Despite the mitigations that the convict is the only bread winner in his family where he is looking after his three children but Chiyipanthenga quashed it and imposed a three year jail term so as to deter would be offenders.

The suspect Botoman, 40, hails from Ndala village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mabuka in Mulanje.