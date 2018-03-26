The police in Mchinji have arrested Sergeant Leonard Maluwa of Chimwankango Police Unit for allegedly defiling a fourteen year old girl.

Mchinji police station publicist Kaitano Lubrino told The Maravi Post that the mother of the victim who distills and at the same time sales local brewed bear commonly known as Kachasu reported the matter.

She complained to police against the conduct of their fellow police officer whom she alleges to have been defiling her fourth born daughter.

According to the mother, Emily Phiri (40) who does her business some 500 meters from Chimwankango Police Unit said that she started to suspect the behaviors of both the law enforcer and her daughter up until on March 14, 2018 when she caught her daughter who at the time had sneaked into her room and stole two bottles of kachasu whom upon being asked, the minor said she intended to give it to the suspect.

This prompted her as a mother to enquire more from her daughter who is currently in standard 5 at Chimwankango Primary School.

The police publicist added that the victim disclosed having an affair with the corp and further confessed to her mother that she was coaxed for sexual intercourse three times in the month of February.

“As soon as the police received the report, the victim was referred to Mkanda Rural Hospital for medical examinations where findings revealed that the victim was indeed defiled.

“These developments forced the police from the Parent Station of Mchinji to institute investigations and on March 22, 2018 arrested Sgt. Leonard Maluwa (41) of Teche village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikowi, in Zomba for questioning,” Lubrino said.

The suspect will therefore appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement when investigations are concluded.