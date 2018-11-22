By Mtisunge Kagomo

The Malawi Police in the boarder district of Mchinji have confirmed the death of Olive Gaudesio from Mkumba Village T/A Zulu who killed herself by consuming deadly pesticides following the missing of her Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) coupons

Olive Gausedo was one of this year’s Fisp beneficiaries and after receiving the coupons she misplaced them

According to the deceased son, Robert Lumbani ,the development did not go well with her which made her visit a Traditional healer because she believed that there were some magic involved

Lumbani further explained that she kept on complaining and they went to report the matter to the village headman who suggested a thorough search in her house and the coupons were later found

This made the Chief fine her a chicken but the idea did not go well with her,She left the place in anger and was later found unconscious and before her last breath she confessed of swallowing Acephate powder

A post mortem conducted at Mchinji district hospital confirmed that she died of poisoning

Meanwhile the Police has expressed its sadness over the increase in suicide cases in the district and appeals to the Nation to avoid killing themselves as a way of solving their problems.