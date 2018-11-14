The just launched Kapiri Community Development Organisation’s (KACODO) resource centre at Traditional Authority (T.A) Dambe in the border district of Mchinji has brought joy and happiness to locals.

Therefore construction of KACODO resources centre has eased the organisation’s operations as its being centralised.

The facility provides Early Childhood Development (ECD) services, vocation training (tailoring and designing), social and economic counseling.

With technical and financial support of MK71 million from ActionAid Malawi, the organisation has been implementing various interventions programs focusing on education, and other themes of women rights, governance, HIV and Aids, Food Security and Resilience building.

Chief Gender Officer in the Ministry of Gender and Children Welfare, Fred Simwaka emphasised the new for non-governmental organisations to bring tangible development to communities.

Simwaka lauded Action Aid for timely infrastructure development support saying the facility continues to bring joy and happiness to locals.

He was speaking during the launch of KACODO resources centre on Monday

“Civil Society organisations, NGOs must bring tangible development to locals for social economic empowerment. This helps complementing government effort hence proudly thanking Action Aid for the timely support,” lauded Simwaka.

KACODO Executive Director Linda Kabanda assured the general public of the organisation’s agenda of transforming locals especial youth and women lives.

Kabanda proudly said since its inception in 2012 the organisation has managed to build school blocks, teachers houses, training youth on tailoring and among others.

She said the organisation is operating in a transparent manner with finances that its agenda reaches the locals perfectly.

Takondwa Lino, a tailor trained at KACODO resource centre says her economic life has improved as she is able to meet the social needs independently.

Action Aid Malawi’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, Tiwonge Simkonda says its the wish of the organisation to see rural people’s lives transforming for the better hence various interventions.

Simkonda said the organisation’s just launched strategy paper for the next five years focuses on action oriented programs to change locals’ lives.