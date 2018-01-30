MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Police in Mchinji have arrested one of their own, Sergeant Austin Chisuse, on allegations that he has been defiling a 14-year-old girl and allegedly infected her with HIV.

Mchinji Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Maximus Bakali, and the station’s publicist, Kaitano Lubrino, Saturday were non-committal on the matter.

The arrest comes barely a few days after Commissioner of Police (Centre), John Nyondo, sounded a serious warning that the Malawi Police Service will not spare any law enforcer found in conflict with the law.

National Initiative for Civic Education Trust District Civic Education Officer, Paul Kanyenda, and the father of the victim (name withheld for ethical reasons), corroborated in separate interviews that Chisuse was in custody following a complaint the father lodged to the police.

Kanyenda and the father described the suspect as a well-known law enforcer in the district because of his work as a child protection officer at Mkanda Police Unit.

“Sometime last year, I referred the girl to his office for guidance and counseling after she had embezzled her school fees. But Chisuse eventually fell in love with her and they exchanged mobile phone numbers to facilitate easy communication and love-making escapades,” the father explained.

He stated that on December 1, 2017, the girl went missing and only returned on January 23, 2018.

Before she returned, said the father, the girl sent a text message to her parents apologising for the mischief, which she blamed on Chisuse.

“I asked her to return and assured her of my love and support. And when she returned, she told us that Chisuse and herself had been hiding at a rest house at Mkanda Trading Centre where they made love during the whole period of their stay there,” he said.

Bakali and Lubrino feigned ignorance when contacted.

“Who has leaked that information to you? By the time I was leaving the office, I was a little bit blank on that issue. What if I refer you to the OC?” Lubrino said.

On the other hand, Bakali said he needed time to verify with his juniors.

But the father has claimed that he took her daughter for medical examination where she tested HIV positive and was immediately given anti-retroviral therapy.

However, only medical evidence tendered in a court of law can determine whether the suspect is guilty.

Kanyenda and the father yesterday demanded that the law should take its full course on the matter.

“I am suspecting that there is intent to frustrate justice. I fear that the police could shield the suspect judging from what the deputy OC had asked me when I was lodging the complaint against Chisuse. The deputy OC asked me to guide them on what to do with the suspect. Is it not clear that a suspect must be arrested?” queried the father.