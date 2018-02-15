An 82-year old year old man, Benson Feremu Mphepo in Mchinji committed suicide by hanging to the roof of his shelter after his wife denied him conjugal rights, police has confirmed.

According to Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, the development occurred on Tuesday night.

In the suicidal note, found in the decreased’ pocket, claims that he was tired with the behavior of his wife who persistently denied him to sleep as husband and wife.

The note also said that the deceased was further infuriated with the mysterious missing of his cash amounting to MK2 million from his house.

The Mchinji district police spokesperson said that the wife to the deceased (name withheld) told Mchinji Police Station that her husband woke up during the night between 12th and 13th February 2018 without her knowledge while she was fast asleep.

She said she was surprised to discover next morning that her husband was hanging dead on the roof of one of the shelters within their compound at Robert 2 village in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

An autopsy conducted by Mchinji District Healthy experts has revealed the cause of death was suffocation due to strangulation.

Benson feremu Mphepo hailed from Kachipanda village, T/A Mabvere, in Mchinji.

This is a second incident to register at Mchinji Police Station within a period of one week in the district. Earlier this past week, a 35-year old man Chikumbutso Eliya, in fear of justice chose to take his life by hanging after he was caught red-handed stealing school properties at Chimteka Community Day Secondary School.

Meanwhile the police in Mchinji have condemned the act, and is advising the public that whenever they have issues they should find other avenues for solutions other than killing oneself.