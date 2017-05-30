LILONGWE (MaraviPost): Malawi Congress Party Administrative Secretary, Portipher Chidaya, who died on Saturday, after he succumbed to kidney failure and low blood pressure, was buried on Monday at a ceremony attended by many MCP dignitaries, at Area 18 cemetery in the capital city.

Embattled MCP President and leader of opposition in Parliament, Dr. Lazarous Chakwera, led the mourners and paid respects to the man, who many believe served the Party diligently.

As Administrative Secretary, Chidaya, who rose to the position during the reign of former MCP President John Tembo, was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Party.

Speaking at the funeral, Chakwera described Chidaya as a rare breed of a politician.

“Chidaya was a gifted teacher, who taught me a lot of things. He was a man of wisdom, he was a person who knew how to solve problems,” said Chakwera.

Lazarus Chakwera, who has seen his leadership style tested, urged party members to emulate the way Chidaya was handled himself.

“I am very saddened by passing on of Hon. Potipher Chidaya, our Administrative Secretary. He served the MCP diligently all his life. His dedication to the Party, will be greatly missed,” wrote Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma on her Facebook wall.

Deputy Secretary-General Mkaka earlier described the late Chidaya’s death as a big blow to the MCP, considering his huge contribution to the Party’s growth. The MCP Deputy SG added that the former Administrative Secretary, was an institutional memory, and a big information resource for the Party.