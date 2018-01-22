By Kelvin Sulugwe

Of late, I have taken a great interest in Malawi politics, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in particular. I have few reasons for this and one of them is the fact that I belong to the party (first by birth, later by choice).

My stomach burns with anger now. We have overstayed in opposition and 2019 is do or die.

Unfortunately, the road keeps getting darker, harsher, heavier and whatever adjective that best describes it. Such is politics.

It is my wish to see MCP win 2019 elections, but on top of that, it is my desire to see progress in Malawi. As it stands, we are getting most things very wrong. I will share my views and my messages are always to my peers.

Let me start with Times Media Group. I am not sure what they are really up to, but it is an open secret that they are the main propaganda powerhouse for MCP.

Unfortunately, they seem to be overdoing it and it is very uninteresting now. The propaganda being done by the powerhouse has no creativity and is very similar to that we see on the national broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Now, we imagine, these are the very same people who will then go to MBC should MCP make it 2019. What change will there be at MBC? Sometimes, propaganda can also yield negative results, as is the case of MBC now.

Simply put, the propaganda that MBC offered during Bright Malopa’s time was the best we have seen in Malawi. Truth be told, that time, you couldn’t ignore MBC and some of their propaganda programs such as Makiyolobasi went viral that even people requested DVDs and all.

Make no mistake, a good number of us blindly enjoyed such programs without openly acknowledging the damage to the likes of Tembo and Muluzi. The sarcasm and satirical facts made it hard for the two politicians to convince the nation during campaign. It worked for the better and we witnessed the results. I even voted for Bingu and DPP myself, so did most of you.

Beyond that, the strategy had over-lived and started getting boring. In short, Times Group is simply a twin brother of the current MBC. Their propaganda for MCP is so evident and boring. We will see what happens. That is usually the problem when propaganda is being done by people serving their stomachs and not seeing the vision.

Going to Sidik Mia, with all due respect, he is the right catch for the party but not the best man for the position of Vice President. Lets be honest, he does not command the South Region, in fact, no one does. If we had a giant in the South it would have been Muluzi, but look what happened to his own party and his own son in 2014.

Does MCP need a giant in Southern Region? I disagree, there is something better we need on top of Sidik Mia. I will stand by what I say even though it means being seen as a traitor to the party and I know this post might circulate in some party whatsapp groups, when it does, I want you to understand this point.

Malawi will never be safe with Sidik Mia as Vice President. Corruption will become rampant like we saw in PP and all.

Here is a point, when an individual spends more of his personal money during campaign, he is simply holding the party and its leadership to ransom. If MCP wins with Sidik Mia as vice president, without beating about the bush, his first mission will be to boost his businesses and enrich himself to compensate what he is loosing now in supporting party activities.

Some of us really wish the best for MCP, but on top of MCP, we wish the best for Malawi. We have got it all wrong on Sidik Mia and dont be surprised when we suffer humiliation in Southern Region come 2019. He is but a fraction of a winning strategy, its pity to make him the whole strategy.

As a diehard member, I am here to expose the holes in decisions such as that of Sidik Mia being glorified at the expense of the blood of those who have been there for the party in thick and thin. We need to sit down and understand the opposing views. This is not a century of dictatorship and abuse.

We are sober people, not serving our stomachs, but the well-being of the party and Malawi. In 2014, DPP managed to beat us very clean from opposition, to beat them this time around, we will need to do things differently not the usual overused strategies.

Now, talking of the in-fights and central region focus, I will write again. These are my views and represents my understanding. Contrary views to mine are welcome. I promote mature debate.