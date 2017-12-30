LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party'(MCP) “black sheet” member Eisenhower Mkaka has been left on cold following his defiling tendencies of the party’s leadership unity calls.

Mkaka who has been acting as both MCP Publicity Secretary (PS) and Secretary General (SG) before party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s December 1, 2017 reinstatement of some National Executive Members (NEC), fails to swallow his pride for unity course.

On Friday, Mkaka who held Second Deputy SG, a position which does not exist in the party structures, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that the press conference which Dr. Jessie Kabwira held in the capital Lilongwe on various issues that has been affecting Malawians in the year ending 2017, was done without the blessing of the party leadership.

He went further arguing that Dr. Kabwira was fired that MCP’ NEC has not reinstated her hence the Friday presser was out of Kabwira’s personal interest not of the party.

This did not go down well with SG Gustavo Kaliwo who told the same radio station on Saturday that the party was not happy with infighting on positions.

Kaliwo clearly backed Kabwira who is also the Member of Parliament (MCP) for Salima North-West that she remains the party legitimate spokesperson arguing that Mkaka’s position does not exist in MCP current constitution.

“I am equally unhappy with this infighting of who holds whats in the party. As the secretary general of MCP, has not written any letter informing the public that Dr. Kabwira was fired from her position. She remains the legitimate MCP spokesperson.

“With the current MCP constitution, Mkaka position does not exist. So, he dont have the mandate to speak for the party. If any issue rises that needs the party’s verification, better consult MCP President, Vice and my office of the Secretary General,” clears out the mess Kaliwo.

Even ZBS reportedly verified with other senior party members backing Kaliwo and Kabwira’s stand on the matter consequently leaving Mkaka alone as a “Black sheet” without a backing including party leadership Chakwera and Richard Msowoya.

This also just vindicate The Maravi Post article came up with early this month that some three MCP lawmakers Amon Nkhata, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Dimba were unhappy with the party’s leader Chakwera decision to mend fences with members deemed to be rebels, “Nkholokolo”.

Some of notable “Nkholokolos” (rebels) including MCP SG Kaliwo, Joseph Njovuyalema, MCP PS Kabwira, MCP treasure Tony Kandiero and MCP Director of Research Lingison Belekanyama among others whose positions have been reversed to them per 2013 MCP convention.

The trio even threatened to quit if Chakwera decision materialized in its totality per announcement made during the December 1, press conference.

Inside MCPs sources at time told The Maravi Post that the three lawmakers who have been behind feeding the party’s leadership lies which ended up labeling some members, “Nkholokolo”.

Despite the trio’s threat to quit the party, the source added that Chakwera told the disgruntled legislators that the matter was under the bridge which cannot be reversed as the party was towards rebuilding a head of 2019 elections.

The MCP President who is also opposition leaders in Malawi Parliament condemned and challenged them to quit because he is there to defend the party’s constitution.

But one of the lawmakers Chimwendo disputed the allegations arguing that he was not aware of such plans of against anyone in the party.

Chakwera publically re-instituted party positions including MCPs First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

This follows the inner circle meeting Chakwera had with them on Friday at the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after a year of loggerheads.

Other re-instituted party positions are; Tony Kandiero moves back to his elected position as Party’s Treasurer General replacing Rhino Chiphiko while Khumbize Chiponda takes over from Chipuwa as Deputy Treasurer General.

Louis Chakhwantha moves back from Director of Youth to Legal Advisor whilst Lobin Lowe moves back to Director of Youth from Organizing Secretary.

Outspoken Eisenhower Mkaka moves back to deputize Moses Khombe in Organizing Directorate such that Dorothy Chirambo takes back her position as National Director of Women Affairs.

Henry Kamata shifts back to Director of Elections as Veteran politician Lingison Belekanyama reclaims his position as Director of Research

Dr. Jessie Kabwira will go back to her position as Party’s Publicity Secretary to be deputized by Ezekiel Ching’oma.

The MCP President disclosed that management meeting which will follow the party’s 2013 National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide on convention.