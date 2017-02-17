BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) brought the Chilembwe Day fracas in parliament which left some of its members injured after being attacked by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Lilongwe north east MP Maxwell Thyolera accused the DPP cadets of beating opposition MCP members in full view of police officers.

Thyolera, who is also director of elections in the MCP, made the remarks in parliament during the question time.

He said an MCP member was beaten up during Chilembwe Day comemoration in Chiradzulu.

“The opposition members are beaten in full view of police, in the presence of the Head of State,” said Thyolera.

He also said another opposition member was beaten up at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and the police took no action.

Home Affairs minister Grace Chiumia said the party should have reported the matter to a nearest police station.

Information minister Nicholas Dausi already quashed the accusations, arguing during the Chilembwe Day incident the MCP member was distributing party materials during the function, which was “illogical and inconceivable” to do that.

His allegation was vehemently denied by MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhowver Mkaka.