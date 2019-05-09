By Gladys Dillah

I have seen a number of posts people talking bad about the Lhomwe and the Tumbukas and sometimes the yaos- that ayao ndi anthu osaphunzira (Yaos are uneducated and brutes) but I haven’t seen officials from these ethnic groups responding to facebook or twitter.

But I am mesmerised with what Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera is doing dividing the nation into the Chewas’ that support MCP.

A few weeks ago Chakwera paid the clergy to make a ridiculous press announcement endorsing him against all odds.

All these with funding from the cashgate simply to become the President for this nation.

Who are you going to serve if you divide the nation way before you become president.? Is this the unity you preach about?

That you pay some cultural heritage of some ethnic groups become more superior than the other.? To openly stand and defend a party over a post that was on facebook?

How far do you want to go, to make it the state house.? You are going against everything you once stood for.

Chakwera is bringing chaos to Malawians both among the Christians and now the ethnic groups.

The MCP leader once told us not to trust liars but how can Malawians trust him.?

There was time when we heard you telling the nation that Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda (JB) should apologise to Malawian on cashgate and the dubious deal of selling the presidential jet.

Today you are numb on the subject why? Your Veep Sidik Mia in Salima told the gathering and the whole nation that Chakwera has nothing to do with corrupt leader because he doesn’t care.

Pastor Chakwera tell us the truth people want to hear from you. How much have you pocked the cash gate money from JB?

What is your share from the cash gate money? Chakwera is destroying this nation before Malawians even vote for him.

Many people are asking Is MCP the chewa party? If so then some people from other tribes are just being used to win the election.

I believe my fellow Malawians who love this nation are not happy with what MCP has done sidelining other tribes in their party and declare to the nation that in MCP over 80% of MCP membership is made of the Chewas.

So what does that mean? You don’t need any other tribes to spoil your superior tribe that no one should talk bad things about MCP.?

Do we need such kind of leaders in Malawi?

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post