BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has challenged the injunction that was obtained last week by its Vice- President, Richard Msowoya and four other members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“We made an application to have it [injunction] discharged on Monday both the inter-parties application and our application to have the injunction discharged have been scheduled for Tuesday next week,” MCP lawyer, Robert Nthewa told The Daily Times.

Msowoya was suspended from his position as First Deputy President, Gustave Kaliwo as Secretary General, Tony Kandiero as Director of International Relations, and James Chatonda Kaunda as First Deputy Secretary General.

The party’s politburo meeting also suspended Salima North West Member of Parliament, Jessie Kabwila, from the party.

But the High Court in Blantyre stopped the party’s NEC from summoning the five to a disciplinary hearing.

Nthewa said both parties are expected for inter-partes hearing on the matter next week Tuesday, March 27.

The lawyer added to the inter-parties hearing, MCP on Monday filed an application to have the injunction discharged.