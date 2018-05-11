LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is set to hold its elective convention on Saturday, May 12 till Sunday May 13, following Thursday’s the Supreme Court injunction lifting which embattled secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and four others obtained stopping the party from holding the indaba.

On Wednesday, MCP emergency national executive committee (NEC) resolved to reinstate Kaliwo on his position following the court order and first deputy president Richard Msowoya, first deputy secretary general James Chatonda and director of international relations Tony Kandiero who were suspended from their respective positions.

The NEC’ meeting also reinstated the expelled publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

But the party went to Supreme Court to vacate the injunction stopping the convention which has been duly removed.

Inside MCP sources have told The Maravi Post that the much anticipated convention is slated for this weekend at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

The Kaliwo camp however, is still contemplating on the development which is seen as a way to deal with them completely through a rushed convention.

Other legal minds have questioned the legality of the supreme court for handling the injunction the case which was committed before The High Court.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Blantyre granted an injunction to Kaliwo and four others restraining the party from holding a convention unless the two sides resolved matters that arose due to their suspension.