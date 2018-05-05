The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is likely to outsmart the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the next general elections in 2019.

This can be done by simply taking advantage of the DPP turmoil.

It must lead by example and choose more youthful candidates for President and vice president.

In the wake of the embarrassing episode at the opening of Parliament, it is expected that opposition parties will take advantage of this turmoil by declaring opportunities for youthful candidates in leadership positions in their parties. As usual many will not mean it.

Just like DPP , MCP has the platform to offer Malawians what they desires. Thus a youthful, energetic and professional leader that understands what Malawians are facing. Some who has been in both corporate and public service.

MCP as usual will fail to use this advantage. It will still use its 63 year old Lazarus Chakwera to run for president regardless of the fact that they have a Sidik Mia 53 that can do an exceptional job.

Instead MCP will put the youthful candidate second and string him along but never offer him the top job.

If l were MCP l would use too key strategies to destroy DPP.

Firstly l would clean house by solving the problems in MCP basing on the fact that we have under a year to go.

This can be done by demonstrating that MCP is a democratic party by allowing all members to contest for any Executive position they desire regardless of them having different views from the party leader.

It is only when democracy is practiced at the convention and party primaries will MCP find suitable candidates that can disbundle the already sinking ship of DPP.

In addition youthful candidates must be encouraged and supported to stand for key leadership positions. For instance the likes of Julian Lungunzi.

A young woman that has provided her self both in the corporate and public service. She has a great reputation as being professional and providing meaningful development in her constituency.

If l were MCP l would encourage Mia, Julian Lungunzi and Jessy Kabwera to run for the president candidacy at the convention.