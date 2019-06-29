MCP councillor Kaduya is now Lilongwe City Mayor

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chilinde 1 Ward Councillor Juliana Kaduya has been voted Mayor of Lilongwe City.

During elections today, Kaduya amassed 13 votes, one more than her competitor councillor Richard Banda who got 12 votes.

The newly elected Mayor joined MCP from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2017 after being elected Deputy Mayor of the city.

She was re-elected councilor for Chilinde Ward 1 in the 2019 elections.

Mayoral elections in Mzuzu were held on Friday where UTM’s Brian Nyasulu emerged winner.

Elections in Blantyre will take place on July 18.

In a related development, UTM’s Jumbe Kunimba Mambo of Gomani Chikuse Ward has been elected as the new Ntcheu District Council Chairperson.

Mambo’s deputy in his new role Councillor Flanes Kampeni of Kandeu Ward. Kampeni is also a member of UTM.

In his acceptance speech, Councillor Mambo promised to enhance transparency and accountability at the council with the aim of propelling development in the district.