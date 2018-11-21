MCP declares Kabwira as their torch bearer for Salima North West

Constituency in 2019 Polls

By Christina Matoga, Mec Stringer

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia has declared

Jesse Kabwira as the party’s candidate for Salima North West

Constituency during the2019 tripartite elections.

Mia has therefore urged her and

other aspirant members of parliament from other constituencies and

councilors respectively to work in unity and make the party strong.

Speaking during a political rally on Tuesday at Works ground in the

district, Mia advised party officials from Lake Shore regional and

district offices to work together with party contenders in all the

constituencies and wards saying the unity will strengthen MCP and win

the elections.

“We need unity so our party becomes stronger and this enables MCP

defeat the current government which is putting majority Malawian lives

in misery with squandering of tax payer’s money meant for drugs,

alleviation of hunger through universal subsidy, good infrastructures

such as roads, modern markets among others,” he said.

He then introduced the party aspirants including Kabwira who some

party officials from the region and district declares as disqualified

and was burring her to contest in primaries elections in Salima North

West and were opting for her opponent Enock Phale.

In his part Kabwira said she is happy MCP still follows its four

corner pillars to bring sanity especially in her constituency where

primary polls was cancelled twice because of some greedy people.

“The coming of the Vice President of MCP here in Salima is very

important for the people of Salima North West Constituency because the

VP declares me as a torch bearer of the party in 2019 polls.

This is a

relief for me and people in my constituency,” she said.

She added that it is time for the party to work together as a family

and strategize well on how they can win the tripartite elections next

year and not wasting time in pulling each other down.

Kabwira then thanked MCP VP who honored the aspirants request to stop

by after attending IGITMA prayers at Chipoka and addresses people.