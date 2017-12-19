SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Monday demanded thorough commission of inquiry surrounding the death of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar-Bunda Campus) student, Prince Kamwanza.

MCP has accused the Malawi Police Services for brutality towards innocent students who had rights to demonstrate on what was wrong.

The party observed that it is the same scenario which the former Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa went through in the hand of the police.

MCP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Jessie Kabwira told the gathering during the burial of the late Kamwanza at his home village Sombe, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkhombedza in Salima that it was very unfortunate for the police to claim that the death was natural.

Dr. Kabwira, the lawmaker for Salima North West who represented MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the funeral observed that police brutality cannot go unnoticed for action.

Outspoken Kabwira reminded the authority of that taking law into their hands was against human right and international protocols the nation is aligned to.

“ It’s unfair to claim that the late Prince died of natural cause when evidence is all over that the police beat these students severely during the demonstration. This is total brutality the police shown to the innocent student whose course was nothing to battle with authority.

“If we keep on killing these students, how are we going to have a better Malawi? Do these police officers know how much a parent takes to raise a child till university does? MCP is therefore demanding a special commission of the enquiry on the death of Prince Kamwanza including the entire fracas,” demands Kabwira.

The Salima North-West lawmaker was together with MCP lakeshore committee but no police or government officials were present at the burial ceremony.

During the burial ceremony, the late Prince parents minced no word saying did not have answers to the death of their son.

“God has taken what was for our pride. The world will not give us answers. Its only God who will tell us what exactly happened to our child,” said the parent after the burial.

Luanar Vice Chancellor George Kanyama Phiri led the students burying Prince who was born in 1998 and he scored 14 points in his Malawi School Certification Education (MSCE) at Nkhatabay Secondary School.

Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera declines calls on several times when Maravi Post wanted the law enforcers to respond on the allegation that they had a hand in the death of Prince.

Following the demonstration temporarily shut down the Bunda College a week after students hold a demonstration against the electricity crisis at the campus.

According to a letter dated 13th December, 2017 and signed by the University Registrar Dr Philip Kaonda this is because the students demolished private and constitutional properties during the demos.

The students were protesting against unstoppable blackouts that have inflicted the national’s social-economic welfare, the worst of the country’s history.