In the past year or so, we members of Malawi Congress Party in the Diaspora Region and allies have witnessed ongoing acts of anti-Chakwera and the MCP Leadership perpetrated by varying representations of which we can conclusively say is the third force in our party. Such anti-Chakwera and MCP Leadership activism have been perceived in the foiled torching of our headquarters, collection of signatories of the former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) District Chairmen and the anti-Chakwera and the MCP Leadership speeches held to influence the newly voted in Committees and the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) with selfishness whereas, enormously insensitive to the feelings of the MCP institutional body of membership, worldwide.

Similar egocentricity and inappropriate performances have been noticed in several Members of Parliament whom have utilized their own positioning in society once they gain fame as the exercise to belittle the position of the Malawi Congress Party exclusive leadership that is portrayed in the Malawi Congress Party Leader, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. It is in disbelief witnessing the extent of similar attacks of the party leadership in the social media channels by these officials and their respective followers and supporters. As bonafide members of the Malawi Congress Party residing in the diaspora region, we find such conducts by our respective official representatives to be seriously demeaning to the MCP establishment and extremely disrespectful to the positions they embrace in the Mighty Malawi Congress Party organization. The apparent demeanor has negatively affected the organizational values in society and ultimately undermined the vigor of the Malawi Congress Party, the competency of countless bonafide members of the Mighty MCP and shaken the core values the Malawi Congress Party apparently have stand upon as an organization that portrays standards and distinguished posture among its peers in Malawi and the African Continent within the political arena and the global society, as a whole.

The retrogressive conducts of these particular MCP elected and appointed officials have undermined the nature of our history as a country and the optimistic future in the organization. The apparent leadership under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has vastly invested into the democratic practices whereas reconstructing the Malawi Congress Party organization into an institution to reckon. The unparalleled restructuring has been achieved constitutionally throughout the course of time. Most Malawi Congress Party members are very much familiar with some of the MCP Chairmen whom have never faced any type of elections in their respective positions since the demise of the Father and Founder of the Malawi Congress Party whom similarly is the Father and Founder of the Malawi nation, Ngwazi, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. The lack of conducting the Democratic Party elections in various positions for such a prolonged time in the past, obviously would bring some sort of agitations within the organization and in some angles of the party structures, comparably. The perspective depicted by the former officials is hence deeply rooted in the extent of holding such positions of influence in society over an extended period.

Unfortunately, the approach towards the reforms in the organizational future endeavors has been observed as an underestimation of the former elected and appointed officials positions in respective to the purported changes that have taken place. Nevertheless, the profound commitment of Dr. Chakwera to lead a hospitable, democratic and liberated Malawi Congress Party has encountered customariness in some of those whom hold official positions within the party ensuing into disparaging resorts by such disgruntled individuals and their respective followers and supporters. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera stature to modifications in the Malawi Congress Party institutional management has apparently reproduced firm resistance from the longstanding guards. These are collective sentiments possibly reserved in the third force functions. However, the exclusive mentality to the innovative and rationalized organization possessing inclusiveness rather affirms the legendary aptitude the establishment sorted in the historic leadership changes of the 2013 Malawi Congress Party Convention.

Consequently, through the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party stands a chance of progressing into governance during the upcoming 2019 general elections. Dr. Chakwera style of leadership would empower Malawians to collectively work in unison towards the prosperous future of the Republic of Malawi, nationwide. The guardianship perseverance, evidently, has been preserved through the relentless fights for democratic rights in the nation demonstrated in the Malawi Congress Party Officials democratic elections besides the advocacy for youth leadership in the party official positions within the MCP organizational structuring. The Malawi Congress Party under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera guidance has been riding a wave of popularity in the diaspora region besides the momentum created countrywide. Dr. Chakwera poses a reputable anchorage in the international community through the immense practice of leadership from his preceding endeavors with other respective national and international institutions.

Noticing the 2014 general elections campaign period came short of Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera exclusive victory at the historic Malawi Congress Party Convention of 2013, the Malawi Congress Party Presidential Ticket assumed fair results at the exit polls across the nation, especially in the Central Region of Malawi. However, despite the circumstances surrounding the 2014 general elections, the rigging of election outcomes by our counterparts from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika (APM) and Saulos Klaus Chilima costed the Malawi Congress Party crucial votes into the triumphant historical moments for the nation of Malawi and the Malawi Congress Party establishment.

The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) therefore affirms our stance in endorsing the leadership of Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in the upcoming 2019 general elections and the constitutionality of the forthcoming Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Convention, therein. The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Networks as mentioned before, duly shall respect the mandate and constitutional principles of the Malawi Congress Party and hold to high regards the dogma of the MCP, pertinently, as the Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Branch, similarly to the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, whereas providing checks and balances as bonafide citizenry of the Republic of Malawi.

The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network propositions to the statements herein, first and foremost, pertains to our fellow Malawian Brothers and Sisters whose sufferings devastatingly have become very noticeable worldwide which is a disgrace to our Malawian Society. Similarly, to the Malawi Congress Party members whose resistance and resilience of the MCP national instabilities prompted by these same external pressures inspires us all and henceforth compels us to unite in solidarity for the brighter future of our beloved nation of Malawi. The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network therefore shall work hand in hand with the Malawi Congress Party National Executive Committee, MCP Officials nationwide, and the MCP members across the country and the voiceless Malawians in our declaration to commit for the betterment of our country.

The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network shall stand by the duly elected and constitutionally appointed Malawi Congress Party leadership and provide checks and balances through, health, educational, cultural, economic, spiritual, political and humanitarian means to ensure Malawian democratic liberation stands with integrity and merit, enduringly. The MCPDN together with other Malawians and International activists in unison stands strong to the statements and the democratic rights that all Malawians voted for in the 1994 Malawi historic democratic elections and the 1993 Referendum for Multiparty Democracy under the Father and Founder of the Malawi nation, Ngwazi, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. As a group, people and individually in unison we stand tall on the conversations and interactions to perfect ourselves in ceasing the joint struggles against the third force influence of divide and rule embedded within and around the Malawian political arena apparently set to destroy the democratic views of the nation towards the upcoming 2019 general elections and thereafter, perpetually.

The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN)