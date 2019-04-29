The Malawi Congress Party Diaspora chapter has insisted that it will help greatly to make sure that this years general elections are not rigged. The claims comes amidst the recent spats and vote rigging accusations between President Peter Mutharika and Vice President and UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima.

Speaking to Maravi Post, the Spokesperson of MCP Diaspora Wing Chalo Mvula said MCP as a party are fully aware that there maybe attempts by other parties to rig the elections. “We are fully aware and we are getting prepared. In 2014 we had shortfalls as far as proper checks and monitoring were concerned but this time we are leaving no stone unturned and no party should even dream of rigging this year’s elections” said Mvula

President Mutharika has claimed in recent rallies he has conducted that he is aware of other parties working alongside foreigners from Nigeria and Russia planning to rig the elections. However, Saulos chilima rubbished those claims, arguing that its the DPP government that is planning to rig and even went further to challenge them that this will not be possible.

When asked on what measures MCP is putting in place, Chalo Mvula said one area the party is focusing on is the election monitors “Election monitors are key, the party is building a strong team of monitors. We have the stats from Malawi Electoral Commission and we know how many people registered, monitors will be there so that every counting process is checked and the numbers verified”.

Mvula, however acknowledged that the challenge for the party is the funding for these monitors. He said having monitors at every polling station is costly but the party has set up the big Tambala Fund initiative where well wishers can contribute and sponsor a monitor.

The MCP diaspora chapter has also taken a leading role by fundraising for this Sponsor a monitor initiative. “This sponsor a monitor initiative is really for every concerned malawian who wants to see a free and fair election. Us as the diaspora Wing we are doing our part and will this weekend on 5th of May have a Kwacha gala dinner at Holly Lane, Erdington in the city of Birmingham UK. All proceeds of this gala dinner will go towards sponsoring of monitors. Singers, comedians and other activities are scheduled for the night. Malawians in diaspora have been given a great opportunity to contribute to the success of this years elections” Concluded Mvula.