MCP Diaspora to hold “Kwacha Gala” event in Manchester

As the days towards the general election are fast, approaching, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to beef up their finances to carry them through the campaign period. The opposition Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Wing –UK branch has announced that it will have a fundraising gala dinner dance dubbed “Kwacha gala” in the city of Manchester.

Making the statement available to Maravi Post, the spokesperson of the wing Chalo Mvula said “ We are indeed having a gala event to fundraise for our beloved party Malawi Congress Party. We feel us in diaspora have a great role to play for our party’s campaign in order to make sure that things change in our beautiful Malawi”.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 06/04/19 at Sol House where on top of a meal; other activities such as a raffle draw have been planned.

Fundraising for political parties has always been a common norm although this has registered prominence in Malawi especially towards this year’s elections. On explaining why the diaspora wing has decided to get involved in this way, Mvula highlighted that ” The party belongs to the people and it will be through our efforts as dedicated members, supporters and well-wishers to make sure that we have the strength to fight the party that is in power and that is using government resources to boast its campaign “said Mvula. Mvula also urged all well-wishers, who are serious about bringing change to Malawi through getting rid of the DPP government and helping make Dr Lazarus Chakwera win to Pledge and donate to the campaign.

The gala event by the Diaspora wing compliments The Tambala Fund, which is the central fundraising fund for the party. Those wishing to reserve tickets are encouraged to contact the organisers on +447969216335