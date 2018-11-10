DOWA-(MaraviPost)-It has been established that the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard supporter on Friday afternoon rescued United Transformation Movement (UTM) Secretary General Patricia Akweni Kaliati in a terrible road accident occurred at Mvera in Dowa.

According to sources at the scene of the accident just after Mvera police roadblock, Kaliati was en-route to Salima in readiness for Saturday political rally that the MCP supporter dressed in a party’s green T-Shirt came to rescue AKWENI when the vehicle she was traveling overturned once.

This has excited both MCP and UTM leaderships that there is no life enemy in politics but love as the same sons and daughters of mother Malawi.

According to police report available to The Maravi Post shows that only a motor vehicle registration number BS 6562 Toyota Fortuner was severely damaged which was driven by Kaliati.

“The accident occurred on 9th November 2018 at about 15:10 hours at Milala near Mvera Roadblock along Lilongwe – Salima road.

“It happened that the driver of the motor vehicle registration number BS 6562 Toyota Fortuner which was being driven by Honourable Mrs Patricia Kaliati was coming from Lilongwe direction going towards Salima with Five Passengers on board,” reads the police report in part.

It adds; “Upon reaching at Milala near Mvera Roadblock she failed to negotiate a slight curve and encroached to the right side of the road and hit the motor vehicle registration number LL 3584 Mitsubishi Canter which was going towards the opposite direction.

“Following the impact the motor vehicle registration number LL 3584 Mitsubishi Canter is extensively damaged,driver and passenger escaped unhurt and the motor vehicle registration number BS 6562 Toyota Fortuner is extensively damaged while all passengers and driver escaped unhurt”.

Kaliati praised God and entire nation for prayers that helped her to survive in accident, “Despite the vehicle overturned once, I came out without being hurt. My rosary remained intact. I praise God for this”.