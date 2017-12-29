LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Friday disputed President Peter Mutharika’s recent claims that the party together with religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) plotted to topple government through electoral reforms bills.

The party says the bill are for Malawians striving for quality governance systems in the country a head of 2019 general elections.

MCP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Jessie Kabwira told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the party had no evil intention of supporting the passing of the bills.

Dr Kabwira who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency described Mutharika claims as sign of a “dying horse” which is battling for life.

The MCP publicist added that there was no way the party could plot ousting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government when it has nothing to show off to the people for the past three years.

She therefore assured the general public that the party will continue pushing for electoral reform bills that they be passed into law before 2019.

“We can’t plot to remove Mutharika from power when they don’t have anything to show. Munthu umalimbana ndi masanza (do you fight for lugs or torn cloth)?. DPP government is a dying horse, breathing for life. We remain principled for making sure that the bills be passed but they shot them down.

“MCP still stands with PAC on the electoral bills. The party currently is busy strategizing a head of 2019 that we take the reins of power aimed at bailing out Malawians from social-economic ills DPP government has been inflicting on Malawians,” says Kabwira.

PAC felt betrayed by the governing DPP after it shot down some of electoral reforms bills that were table in Parliament.

The three Bills which government rejected are the Assumption of Office President (Transitional Arrangement) Bill, Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill and the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.

They were all shot down before the Second Reading of each bill despite government bringing them into the house.

PAC therefore regrets on what has happened described it as government’s conspiracy to frustrate its own Bills on electoral reforms and hinted that it will reignite mass demonstrations that were earlier called off.

The religious body’s Executive Director Robert Phiri said that having seen the outcome of the deliberations in the House, the board will soon meet and direct the secretariat on when exactly the demonstrations can be held.

Phiri further indicated that there were wide consultations on the Bills, using the civil society task force and that the shooting down of the Bills is regrettable and retrogressive to the advancement of democracy for the country.

PAC postponed the much awaited December 13, 2017 protest on condition that government will table and pass into laws on electoral reforms bills.