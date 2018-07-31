By Alick Junior Sichali

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party [MCP] says it will provide a platform for the youths to take leading roles in the party’s activity which will help them acquire leadership skills.

MCP coordinator of youths in the southern region, Charles Mwambyale, said this in Blantyre following football matches organised in the city’s township.

According to Mwambyale MCP Southern Region youths organised football matches in Mbayani, Chilomoni, Ndirande, Machinjiri, Chirimba and Soche where teams received different prizes.

“We organised these football matches in different areas here in Blantyre to let the youths know what MCP is all about and also to tell them that MCP has put a platform for them to take leading roles in the party,” Mwambyale said.

Mwambyale said the party will make sure that youths in the party are given higher positions so that they help in curbing socio-economic problems affecting the country.

He stress the need of organisations and other political parties in involving the youths in its most activities saying the youths have the ability to change the country’s economic status.

The main opposition party says has lined up a lot of activities youths participation which will help them understand what politics is all about and the things MCP will do once voted in power.