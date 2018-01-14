The Malawi Congress Party group that was for most of the last two years at loggerheads with the party leadership led by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, on January 12, 2018 penned their president accusing him of retracting from agreements made at the famous December 2, 2017 meeting.

During the famous meeting party president Lazarus Chakwera and the MCP faction made up of Vice President and Speaker of Parliament Msowoya, Secretary General Kaliwo and publicity secretary Dr Jessie Kabwila, were welcomed back into the party as president Dr Chakwera extended an olive branch to the group.

However, in the letter addressed to party president and made available to the Maravi Post, the group accuses Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of going back on the agreements if the December meeting by calling for a Business Management Committee meeting, which is contrary to the MCP constitution.

When contracted for his comment, Dr Chakwera said he will issue a press release to the letter that had been released to the media.

A source close to the President however said, the authors of the letter appear to pushing an agenda that is contrary to the agreements of the party president.

“Dr. Chakwera is still calling for party unity,” the source said on condition of anonymity. The letter asked Dr Lazarus Chakwera to abide by the MCP constitution.