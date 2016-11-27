LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—As all eyes and ears of most Malawians including opposition parties are at Masintha ground in Lilongwe to witness and prove the official welcoming of some political prostitutes to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) today (Sunday) 27 November, 2016, some concerned Members of Parliament (MP) have started distancing themselves from rumours spread by some DPP senior officials.Among the concerned MPs who have reacted to the allegations are Felix Jumbe (Salima Central constituency) and Frank Mwenefumbo (Karonga central constituency).

Jumbe believe that such allegations are from his political enemies especially Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members.

“I have not joined DPP, those spreading such news just want to spoil my name,” said Jumbe.

However, Jumbe disclosed that he is such a politician who has no problem working with the government of the day when there is a need.

“What you should know is that I am still member of MCP, no one can fire me because it is against MCP constitution,” he added.

Jumbe, who is now sitting at independent bench in Parliament, said his enemies are using his picture where he dressed in blue colour shirt to confuse Malawians.

“The blue colour shirt is not for DPP but water board of which I used during the official opening of water point in my area,” argued Jumbe.

On his Facebook post, Mwenefumbo has vehemently rubbished the allegation saying ‘I have not been approached.’

However, our internal DPP sources maintain their stand that their party will welcome dozens of politicians.