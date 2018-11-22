By Leo Mkhuwala

Malawi’s First Lady in waiting, Madam Monica Chakwera who is also wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, has embarked on an effective poverty reduction tailoring project in Lilongwe North-West constituency.

The long term project that is geared to see many people, including the youth empowered, has already equipped 14 people of which 13 are women.

The first graduation ceremony that took place last Monday in the area’s Zokoto Primary School, was such a hope igniting moment as the first crop of graduants will bid farewell to pangs of poverty and be able to live in self reliance.

Gracing the occasion was wife to the MCP First

Vice President, Abida Sidik Mia who encouraged the women graduants to work hard by utilizing their skills to the fullest in order to achieve desirable results.

In solidarity towards the common goal, Mia also promised the women in the area that, she would bring in more skills empowerment projects.

The project which aims at providing equal opportunities to all, was launched in July this year, and is spread into all 7 zones of the constituency.

The constituency whose legislature is the MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is among huge constituencies in the country, with 55, 000 registered voters.