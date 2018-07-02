Main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says resignation of Richard Msowoya as its Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe constituency has opened an opportunity for others to join the party.

MCP officials of the northern region said this on Saturday in Karonga district when they were welcoming the area renowned business tycoon Thumbiko Mhango to help the party win back the parliamentary seat.

Speaking during the welcoming rally, the district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma said many people in Nyungwe constituency have been joining the party since Msowoya’s resignation.

Nkhoma said they are ready to take back the seat in the coming 2019 tripartite election as the constituents are in love with the party.

“He was blocking people to join the party. Imagine, no one come out to challenge him or join the party during his time as was in other constituency. But after his resignation number of people are joining the party,” said Nkhoma.

In his remarks, one of MCP national executive committee member who is also Karonga central shadow MP Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda said the party is now ready to win all the five constituencies in the district during the coming elections.

“No one can deny that MCP legislatures will win 2019 elections. We were worried about this constituency but with Msowoya’s resignation we are now self,” said Mwalwanda.

He further revealed that the party will now be focusing on important issues than fighting with Msowoya and his gurus at the court, a development which he disclosed that has drained millions of kwachas of MCP.

Mhango who is also a journalist by profession vowed to change the face of Karonga Nyungwe constituency.

The meeting which was attended by different MCP supporters was graced by Karonga north west shadow MP Bellings Sikanda, deputy chairperson for north-north, Karonga south shadow MP Uchizi Mkandawire and Chizaso Harawa among others.

Msowoya dumped MCP to become an independent member but is reported to be joining the so-called Chilima Movement.