Lilongwe, 12 May 2019: As Malawians await to exercise their democratic rights to vote in the 6th set of General Elections in May 2019, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has become the second major party to hold its elective conference in preparation for the Tripartite General Elections.

The MCP re-elected Dr. Lazarous Chakwera as its President, Sidik Mia as his Vice and Harry Mkandawire as 2nd Vice President – all of them unopposed.

The Convention is taking place at MCP Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Former Minister of Health in the People’s Party (PP) Catherine Gotani Hara has been elected first Deputy Secretary General fpr the party and Salimu Bagus as Second Deputy Secretary General. The two also went unopposed.

The elections for other positions are still going on.

The Alliance For Democracy (Aford) was the first to hold its convention that was marred by disagreements and emerged with two camps – one for Frank Mwenefumbo and another for Enock Chihana – both claiming to have been elected as Aford’s leader.

MCP’s ‘former’ Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo has however indicated that the whole exercise is in futility as it is him only who is mandated to call for a Convention as per the MCP’s Constitution a charge dismissed by the MCP.

Out of the major parties, the United Democratic Front of Atupele Muluzi has announced that it will hold its elective conference on 1st August 2018, while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whose leader is state President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is yet announce dates for its elective conference.

Former President Dr. Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) is also yet to announce its dates.

According to the Malawi Electrical Commission (MEC) Calendar, Malawians will go to the polls on 21st May 2019 while registration of voters will run in six (6) Phases from 26 June – 4 October 2018 with official campaign launch slated for 19 March 2019 and closing on 19 May 2019 at 6:00am.

Determination and announcement of Presidential results will be done by 29 May 2019 while those for Members of Parliament and Local Government will be done by 4 June and 11 June respectively.