MCP in power struggle….Why having two faces on party T-shirts-Usi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is power struggle in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of May 21 general elections this follows two faces appearing on the party’s T-Shirts, says UTM Party runningmate Michael Usi.

Usi told the UTM rally Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Tuesday that MCP is in trouble before winning the polls next.

The UTM Party runningmate warned Malawians of voting old party saying it will cause another misery to Malawians after taking power.

He referred the faces of MCP Leader Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Sidik Mia that are appearing on the party T-Shirt.

Blantyre for UTM

Usi a long side his boss Saulos Chilima had a final mega rally in the southern before the north and central regions.

“Why should a party regalia having two faces instead of one person, and who is the leader now? That’s an indication of power struggle even before winning elections.

“We have Chilima on our party regalia because we know that he is our leader and stands for all of us. Never give MCP vote as the nation will be dragged into petty politics instead of developing the nation,” urges Usi.