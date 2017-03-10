Suspended Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwira said he remained the party’s mouth piece, challenging the suspension which was engineered by the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.

Kabwira made the remarks when she was addressing a political rally he organized in her own constituency, Salima North West.

Kabwira challenged that there is no one in the party who can fire her, arguing she can only be suspended at the party’s convention.

“I am still the MCP spokesperson, and no one can fire me apart from the party’s members at the convention,” said Kabwira.

However, MCP acting spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka reminded Kabwira that it was Chakwera who appointed her and not at the convention.

“Chakwera has the power to fire her because he is our President and part of the executive,” said Mkaka.

He further said the Salima North West law maker is now just an ordinary member.

Kabwira was suspended last year in September alongside some senior officials including Salima Central legislator Felix Jumbe, Denis Nathumba, Lyton Dzombe, Chatinkha chidzanja Nkhoma and Azam Mwale from the party for what president Chakwera deemed as sowing divisions within its ranks.

Kabwira’s remarks have come at time Chakwera is facing criticisms within the party. On Wednesday, a group calling itself Malawi Congress Party North Youth League accused the president of inciting violence in the country when he called upon Malawians to protest against President Peter Mutharika’s leadership.