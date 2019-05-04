MCP is the only hope for Malawians-Chakwera

By Viciah Nassonh, MEC Stringer

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr Lazarous Chakwera has laughed off Mutharika’s earlier sentiments to transform the country into Europe describing him as a failure during his five year term in office.

Chakwera made the remarks at Lobi trading center in the area of traditional authority Kachere in Dedza district during a campaign rally he held where among others he urged people to avoid violence during the polling day.

Chakwera said communities should not be deceived by Mutharika’s false hopes saying he has already failed to develop the country.

“Am urging you to vote for MCP, the only party that will transform your livelihood because our target are the poor Malawians. Let us together bring change by removing DPP in power come 21st May, said Chakwera”.

On tribalism, Chakwera urged people in the district to vote for him saying the MCP led government has structures to ensure that every part of the country is included in developmental activities.

He further assured people that there will be no rigging because as MCP they are ready on the ground to make sure that the elections will be free and credible.

In his remarks party’s aspiring member of Parliament Clement Mlombwa asked Chakwera to construct good sporting activities in the area after voted into power saying the youths have passion in sports.

Mlombwa then explained that Dr Chakwera is the only hope for the youths hence the party has already included youths related structures in its manifesto.

In his campaign messages, the MCP touch bearer is emphasizing on reducing farm inputs to ensure that every farmer will be able to buy at a subsidised price.