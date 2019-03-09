MCP blue print

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The leading opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Saturday launched its much awaited Manifesto a head of May 21 polls with the message of hope to bring total servant leadership that will transform the nation better.

The MCP Manifesto has carried key impact areas that affects Malawians in their well-being.

The party’s blue print runs from 2019-2024.

MCP is being led by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and runningmate Sidik Mia.

Key summary points in the manifesto including; Key MCP Manifesto;

-Reduction of presidential convoy security team to 10

-MCP leader to go to Parliament to answer question of national issues

-MCP President to spend time at capitol hill offices

-Parliament national budget sessions to start in March not June

-Minimum wage from MK25, 000 to MK50,000 per month

-To bring Universal Farm Input subsidy

-To abolish university quota system

-To have 250 Megawatts of power through waste management

-To bring back JCE exams