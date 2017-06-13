Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs), on Monday asked the party’s general secretary, Gustav Kaliwo, to humbly resign from his position especially for being a confusionist.

The MPs said this during a press briefing held at MCP National Headquarters in Lilongwe.

The development comes amid Kaliwo’s calls for the party’s convention between 7 to 9 July, 2017 which is expected to be held in Zomba or Mangochi district.

Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, said the convention follows the demand from the district and regional chairpersons.

However, the MCP MPs said Kaliwo must resign or risk being fired by party president Lazarus Chakwera.

Among the MPs include the Lilingwe East legislature Ezekiel Ching’oma who is also the party’s deputy publicity secretary.

Ching’oma told members of the press that they are fed up with the conduct of its secretary general hence felt it was time the legislators acted.

Dedza North MP Patrick Chilondola in his remarks said “Kaliwo is a confusionist, how can a lawyer fail to understand the party’s constitution? He really needs to resign immediately.

In his reaction to the legislatures’ calls for his resignation, Kaliwo has said he will not resign from his position and has maintained his position saying he will continue with the convention preparations.

“I remain a senior MCP member and no one can force me to resign till the President fires me,” said Kaliwo.

Kaliwo, however, could not refute or admit if he would really get funds from MCP competetors when asked saying “no one can believe my response.”

MCP leader, Lazarus Chakwera is yet to issue his comment on Kaliwo’s decision to call for a convention.

Some MPs like the Salima north west, Dr Jessie Kabwira, support Kaliwo’s move and describe it as a future of the party toward 2019 general elections.