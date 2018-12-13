LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lilongwe Msozi South constituency has petitioned the party leadership to call for a rerun of the primary elections which took place on 29 October , 2018 at Mwatserere Ground.

This follows ugly scenes during the primaries hence the petition to MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera

Constituency chair Erick Kachama told The Maravi Post that there were 50 areas, 30 Constituency members and 5 district members who formed the electoral collage.

But according to Kachama. two candidates Hon Dzoole Mwale and Liana Kakhobwe Chapota competed for the hot seat presided by Richard Chimwendo and Peter Chalera.

During the voting process 48 areas rallied behind Dzoole Mwale while only two were behind Ms Chapota.

On top of that all districts and constituency members voted for Dzoole Mwale.

However Kachama added that Peter Chalera and Chapola left the place leaving out only Hon Chimwendo.

“It was during this time that Hon Chimwendo declared that Dzoole Mwale has won and we as party leaders at district , constituency and area level escorted Mwale to his house as per traditio,” said Kachama.

Mwale added that the delegates were shocked to learn through whatsap that Chapota has won.

“Meanwhile we are asking the party leadership for a re run since we have followed all the procedures but we have not been assisted, we love the party and we know MCP is a listening party,” said Kachama.

Kachama said the other thing that is surprising the committee that when they visited Regional office and Director of elections office they both said they are not aware of the results.

MCP mandated by its constitution has been holding primary elections in various constituencies.

But in some constituencies, the process has been marred by ugly scenes of violence.

And some political analysts have questioned MCP capability of holding general elections if given to run the shows of this country.

Effort to get feedback from Chakwera office of the petition, proved futile.