The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislatures, hold different of views on the controversial July MCP convention that is organized by its Secretary-General, Gustav Kaliwo.

Kaliwo defended calling for the convention, after he was pressurized by the Party’s district and regional chairpersons.

It is expected that the convention will be held in Zomba or Mangochi.

Meanwhile the MCP SG has invited all Party members to the convention, including Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of MCP.

However, the SG’s decision has brought division amongst the Party members, including Members of Parliament (MPs) as some are in support while others are not.

Among the MPs who are in support of the convention, include Salima North-West MP Jessie Kabwira. She described the July 7 convention as a future of the Party toward winning the 2019 general elections.

According to Kabwira, who insists she is still the Party’s eligible Publicity Secretary, despite being fired by Chakwera last year, she said there are a lot things that the Party needs to be ironed out before the general elections.

She said among these include the unconstitutional firing of members in some Party positions, and how Oarty President Chakwera uses the Party funds.

“Calling for the convention, is not illegal; it does not mean that we want to dethrone Chakwera; but to put things in order so that at the coming 2019 general elections, we take the Party smoothly,” said Kabwira.

She said she didn’t have anything against Dr. Chakwera and that she was the one who put him on the map as the Party’s President, within a period of eight month before 2014 general elections.

However, MP for Lilongwe Msinja South, Lingson Belekanyama said the convention was not inline with the Party’s constitution, especially article 39. This article gives mandate to call for a convention, to the National Executive Committee, and for the President to decide.

Belekanyama furthermore, distanced himself from being part of the July convention organizing committee, as stated earlier by Kaliwo.

“I cannot take part in such kind of convention, unless it has received the blessings from the NEC and President. Therefore, if Kaliwo said I am the deputy secretary general to the organizing committee, then he was cheating the country and himself,” said Belekanyama.

Adding that “this is not an MCP convention, as it is not inline with our constitution.”

In his remarks, Kaliwo said the Party’s constitution allows him to call for a convention, after receiving a call from the district and regional chairpersons.

He then asked those who are against the decision, to challenge it in the Court. He insists that he is going ahead with the convention preparations, which he said it will be held 7-9 July, 2017.