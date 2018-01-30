LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) has its lawmaker for Salima North-West constituency Dr. Jessie Kabwira from the party pending disciplinary hearing of her membership.

The MCP NEC says Kabwira was already fired from the main body last year following various misconduct in the party.

The NEC added that the Salima North-West lawmaker who was the party Publicity Secretary (PS) will be given a chance to defend herself before the final verdict.

The party’s main body has therefore promoted Ezekiel Ching’oma as MCP spokesperson whose deputy is Reverend Maurice Munthali.

The NEC has also suspended its Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda and treasurer general Tony Kandiero for sowing division in the party.

Therefore, Mkaka has been promoted into the party’s Acting SG while Wilson Msulamoyo is MCP’s Administrative Secretary replacing the late Chidaya.

The party has put April 4 to 8, 2018 as dates for convention, the venue which will be communicated to the public.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, co-chaired by MCP’s spokesperson, Director of Public Relations, deputy organising secretary Ching’oma, Alekeni Menyani and Khumbize Chiponda respectively disclosed that the party is in the verge of taking reigns of power in 2019 hence making disciplinary actions to “trouble makers”.

Ching’oma said all suspended members’ verdict will made after hearing prior to the convention and that will also be allowed to contest on any position.

“The decision to fire one member, Dr. Kabwira and suspend the other four senior members is from NEC not an individual. Therefore, them all will be invited for defence as a rule of justice demands.

“Therefore, all is put on down for the party convention slated for April 4 to 8 this year that all members will be eligible to contest for position as we prepare for 2019 elections,” said Ching’oma.

There was no immediate reaction from Dr. Kabwira on her being fired from the party.