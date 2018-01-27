LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will this Sunday hold the much awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to iron out all challenges rocking the party for unity purpose.

This comes amid fallout between party president Lazarus Chakwera and the faction of his deputy Richard Msowoya and secretary general Gustav Kaliwo.

In a memo dated January 18 2018 addressed to the NEC members, Chakwera has called for a meeting to take place at MCP national headquarters in Lilongwe from 1PMon Sunday.

MCP deputy Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma confirmed to The Maravi Post on Friday the holding of the party’s NEC meeting.

Ching’oma said MCP constitution stipulates that “some of the agenda items for a NEC meeting are constructed at the management committee meeting.”

The MCP deputy publicist added that the management committee meeting advised the party president to call a NEC meeting.

When asked the composition of the NEC expected to meet, Ching’oma said the meeting will include all NEC members in the statutes of the party to map the way forward.

“We have one NEC since the 2013 convention which comprise the six that were elected plus those that members were drafted in to fill the positions left by the same convention.

“By doing so, our President hasn’t commit any crime to fill these position as instructed by the same convention. We need full house to work properly a head of the general elections,” says Ching’oma.

On the agenda of the NEC meeting, Ching’oma was non-committal saying the management committee is the one that sets NEC meeting objectives.

It is believed that the NEC meeting will also set dates for the party convention ahead of the next year’s elections.

It is yet to be seen if the NEC meeting will be used as a platform for Chakwera to mend fences with his detractors in the party.