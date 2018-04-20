The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) warring parties on Thursday agreed to resolve their differences out of court.

Speaking Thursday morning after an inter-party hearing in a matter involving intra-party feud on convention, lawyer for the party, Titus Mvalo, said the party has resolved to discuss the matter outside court.

The court has since ordered MCP to submit a documented application within two days.

Party’s second vice secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka say that does not mean the meditations are imminent considering that there is also a similar case before court.

This is a case where the party is challenging an injunction obtained by its secretary general Gustav Kaliwo stopping it from holding its convention.

Meanwhile, the high Court in Blantyre is this Friday expected to make a ruling on whether to sustain Kaliwo’s injunction.

Kaliwo and other party officials including Richard Msowoya and Jessie Kabwila obtained that injunction that also restrains the party from firing them from their positions in the party.