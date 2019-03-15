MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Weeks after she withdrew from the UTM/PP deal reportedly because Dr. Saulos Chilima refused to take her son as running mate, former President Joyce Banda has successfully negotiated to have her son as Finance Minister in the newly assigned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and peopeles Party (PP) 2019 elctoral alliance deal.

This reporter can exclusively reveal that MCP has bulged in to her demands which will further see four other cabinet positions go to PP with the short-lived running mate Jerry Jana and Ibrahim Matola as possible ministers.

“We wonder what she is up to. She made it clear that if Roy will not be Finance then no deal,” said an MCP insider.

“There is tension for this deal. MCP veterans are not happy with the demands that Banda has bargained on. Kachali is bitter and so too is Harry Mkandawire as their importance has now been neutralised by Banda’s coming,” said a source close to the talks.

The source also said running mate Sidik Mia had earlier opposed to JB’s coming, advising the party president Lazarus Chakwera not to seal the deal.

Both MCP and PP officials are yet to issue their comments.