By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The leading opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former governing Peoples Party (PP) are said to have sealed a deal for an electoral alliance a head of this year’s May 21 polls.

According inside sources from both camps told The Maravi Post that PP leader, the former Malawi President Joyce Banda is said to have met MCP gurus on a possible alliance.

PP’s engagement with MCP on electoral alliance comes a month after the party failed to work with UTM Party over running mate disagreements.

Sources added that MCP and PP electoral alliance will field one presidential candidates likely to be the pair of MCP Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia.

“It’s not a secret at all. The deal has been sealed that MCP and PP will go for an electoral alliance. This is a powerful alliance which the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will swear.

“Over the weekend, there is likely to have joint political rally of MCP and PP in Zomba thereafter will have a press conference on an electoral alliance”, reveals the sources who opted anonymity.

Both MCP and PP Spokespersons Maurice Munthali and Kalayire Banda could not reached for confirmation of the parties’ electoral alliance.

Malawi goes into tripartite elections on May 21, this year.