LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, Lazarus Chakwera, has asked for peaceful protests this coming Friday and appealed for calm from all willing demonstrators.

The demonstrations have been planned by rights activists to protest against the K4 billion payout and other social issues affecting Malawians.

Chakwera, who said he fully subscribes to the 10-point demand that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have formulated for the demonstrations, said the right to demonstrate is an expression of people’s views towards those in power.

He said the issues that the CSOs are demanding are the same issues that legislators have been raising in Parliament.

“My appeal would be, let them be done peacefully. Let them be done in a way that truly expresses the grievances that Malawians feel at this particular time,” he said.

“But you can also see that it has been a build up because these issues have not just come out of the blues. It is a combination of impunity, insensitivity and the kind of carefree attitude the present administration has demonstrated over the last four years,” Chakwera said.

On the accusations that the opposition is equally compromised and does not have moral grounds to speak on the K4 billion payout issue, the Leader of Opposition said looking at the role of Parliament in the mess, such people could be right.

He, however, said the government narrative before and after Parliament’s approval is vindicating the suspicions that parliamentarians were duped into thinking that the payout was good for Malawians, when in actual sense, it was not done in good faith and Parliament needs to cleanse itself.

“I said Parliament needs to do something in its own right. Because what has happened is almost legitimisation of something that is not right and yet going through the right process and that is not correct,” he said.

Chakwera said he is backing the demonstrations and Malawians have reached the point of saying enough is enough.

However, the Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Monday followed the footsteps of President Peter Mutharika in rebuffing a request from civil society organisations (CSOs) during the planned April 27 demonstrations to personally receive a petition.