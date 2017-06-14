Embattled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, risks arrest over contempt of court, if he proceeds with his plans of holding the Party’s convention between, scheduled by him to be held from 7 to 9 July, Maravi Post has established.

The development follows the High Court injunction, obtained by the MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The injunction, which was obtained through Chakwera’s lawyer Peter Chakwantha of Armstrong Lasers and Company, restricts Kaliwo from holding the said convention.

Chakwantha argues that Kaliwo’s organized convention, is against the MCP constitution.

Confirming this, MCP deputy spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka, said according to the injunction, Kaliwo’s scheduled convention may occur only if the injunction is lifted.

Efforts to talk to Kaliwo proved futile.

However, Kaliwo who is lawyer by profession, told Maravi Post in an earlier interview that his convention was legal.

He said it is in line with article 40 of the MCP constitution, which mandates the district and regional chairpersons as well as the National Executive Committee (NEC), to call for the convention.

“Almost half of the district chairpersons, are calling for a convention, and the constitution allows me to organize it,” Kaliwo had argued.

MCP legislatures however, this week, asked Kaliwo to peacefully resign from his position. They argue that the constitution mandates the Secretary General to call for a party’s convention, after receiving blessings from the MCP NEC.