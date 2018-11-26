By Leo Mkhuwala

Leader of the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera has underlined the five point plan that his party will put into action once voted into power in the next year’s polls.

Addressing the nation through media live broadcast on Sunday after a massive rally in Blantyre that was interrupted by rain, Chakwera said, as an overwrap of the five point plan, when ushered into power, his government will bring in a “servant leadership” kind of government, where its leaders will serve the interests of the people.

The five points in the plan are: Trimming of presidential powers; Inclusive development; Ending fraud; Respect of rule of law and Fostering national unity.

In trimming the presidential powers, Chakwera said, “I will send a bill to parliament for legislatures to deliberate and pass it into law.”

On inclusive development, the MCP leader said, all Malawians will maximize the opportunities the country has to offer, saying, “currently, only a handful people are utilizing the benefits meant for all Malawians.”

On ending fraud, he said: “currently there is embezzlement of funds at and every project and therefore my administration will work to end the malpractice.”

During the rally at Zingwangwa ground, other officials like the MCP First Vice President Sidik Mia, Second Vice President Harry Mkandawire, National Director of Campaign Moses Kunkuyu, National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo-Banda and Regional Governor for the South Peter Simbi managed to deliver their speeches before the down pour interrupted.

Both Chakwera and Mia described the rain “a blessing” while multitutes of supporters danced and chanted in the rain: “Sitichoka! Awa ndi madalitso!” meaning “we can’t go away, this rain is a blessing!”

The rally that flooded the ground with the sea of supporters clad in red had started with a grand youth parade when over 5000 MCP youths paraded through the city of Blantyre after holding their conference at the party’s regional headquarters at Chichiri.

