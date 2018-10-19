LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-New reaching the publication reveals that William Phakamisa, one of the longest serving members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who has served as a security and intelligence agent of the party for a very long time has resigned from Abusa Chakwera’s team.

Phakamisa, a man who is a graduate from the disbanded Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) and a very devout MCP supporter, has been Chakwera’s Aide De Chargé (ADC) cum Bodyguard since Chakwera was elected as President of MCP.

This comes amidst allegations that Chakwera has pocketed over half a billion kwachas from different well-wishers that meant for the party.

According to sources, as Chakwera’s ADC, Phakamisa has a lot of evidence and information that implicates Chakwera in many clandestine dealings and secret meetings.

Chakwera is alleged to have been secretly meeting many high profile business people and making money deals on behalf of the party.

However, it appeals that Chakwera has been using his son-in-law’s personal account to make sure that the money meant for the party doesn’t end up in party coffers.

“Bwana Chakwera is abusing the party funds. He also got a second hand Range Rover bought by Sidik Mia”, said a visibly furious MCP supporter.

“Imagine that a Land Cruiser that belongs to the party is being used by Chakwera’s own son! Chakwera has no regard for procedures. He is abusing the party too much,” concurred another youth league member.